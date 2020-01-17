Thomson TVs to run its own Android software in India

Thomson launched its first set of made in India Android TV range in 2018. Thomson launched its first set of made in India Android TV range in 2018.

Thomson TV has announced that it will make the official Android software for its TVs in India after it acquired the license from Google. This means that the Android TVs that the company will unveil will run its in-house Android software, which is a first in India. The first made in India TV Android TV was launched by the company last year. By 2021, Thomson aims to sell half a million TV units in India.

“Thomson TV’s aim to fully use our capacities and make our products in India. This has allowed us to closely monitor quality and technical specifications with respect to the needs and desires of our customers. Acquiring the license to make Android for our TVs in India strengthens this vision,” Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO-SPPL, Brand Licensee Thomson said in a press note.

Thomson launched its first set of made in India Android TV range in 2018. As of now, the company has a slew of Smart TVs, LED, UHD, and licensed Android TV starting from as low as Rs 10,000. “Thomson TVs India’s constant effort is to integrate with the Indian emotions and needs while keeping the budget conscious consumer in mind,” Marwah added.

