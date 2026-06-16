This open-source macOS app aims to simplify USB-C cable confusion

A new macOS application called WhatCable is aiming to solve a problem many users face with USB-C accessories: figuring out what different cables can actually do.

Launched in May 2026, the free and open-source menu bar app for macOS helps users identify USB-C cable capabilities, including charging speeds, data transfer limits, display support, and connected device information. The app arrives as USB-C becomes the standard connector across smartphones, laptops, monitors, and accessories, even as differences between cables continue to create confusion.

Although most USB-C cables look nearly identical, their capabilities vary widely. Some support high-speed transfers through USB4 or Thunderbolt 4, while others are limited to slower charging or basic data transfers. In many cases, users may not know whether a cable is the reason behind slow charging, reduced transfer speeds, or display issues.