This is what real 5G speeds could look like on your smartphone

What will 5G speeds look like on your smartphone? These 5G tests from the Verizon network give an indication of the big change that is coming soon.

5G technology could drastically increase internet speeds on mobiles and it has already started rolling out in key markets like US, South Korea, UK, etc. (Image source: Reuters)

5G or the fifth generation of mobile broadband technology is supposed to completely transform mobile internet speeds. The new technology is being seen as a game-changer.  5G won’t just be about increasing download or upload speeds, but it is also expected to power Internet of Things (IoT) devices, AR experiences, VR gaming, smart cars and other new forms of immersive content.

But what will 5G speeds look like on your smartphone? Well the speed tests for the Verizon 5G network were posted on Twitter by George L Koroneos (@GLKCreative). They show that the Verizon 5G network is hitting 1.6 Gbps easily when it comes to downloads. The upload speeds at maxing out at closer to the range of 100 Mbps, though again the network is still in testing.

One of the big claims with 5G is that given the more than 1 Gbps speeds, users will be able to download movies at 1080p resolution within seconds. Check out the tweet below to see what the 5G speedtest looks like:

Meanwhile, CNET has also done speed tests for some 5G networks in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, London and Sydney. They found that the AT&T network in Los Angeles is easily topping downloads speeds of 1.4Gbps, while Verizon had a peak of 1.3Gbps downloads.

Another country where 5G is rolling out is South Korea, and the new technology has been deployed even close to the North Korean border. According to a Reuters report, South Korean mobile carrier KT Corp announced that it was launching 5G services in Taesung Freedom Village. This is a South Korean community in the 4-km (2.5-mile) wide Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.

In South Korea, Samsung has already sold more than 1 million units of its 5G variant for the Galaxy S10 phone. A recent report from Canalys claimed that they expect 5G smartphones to reach nearly 800 million units in 2023, and they will account for 51 per cent of all smartphone shipments.

The 5G phones are expected to surpass 4G smartphones five years after 5G’s global commercial launch. In India, 5G services are expected to start in 2021 or 2022 as trials are yet to begin.

