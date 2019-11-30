This iPhone app will turn your phone into iPod Classic with iconic click wheel

Apple discontinued iPod Classic (sixth-generation, 2007), its last iPod with the classic click wheel in 2014. For those who miss the iconic design, there’s some good news. Elvin Hu who is an iOS developer has designed an iPhone app that will turn the smartphone into an iPod Classic complete with haptic feedback, click sounds, and Cover Flow album above the click wheel.

Hu shared on Twitter an 18-second video showcasing an early look of the app’s interface, which essentially turned his iPhone into iPod Classic with the nostalgic click wheel and cover flow. A design student at Cooper Union college in New York City, Hu told The Verge in an email that he has been working on the app since October.

“Turned my iPhone into an iPod Classic with Click Wheel and Cover Flow with #SwiftUI,” Hu wrote on Twitter. The developer’s tweet has been retweeted over 7,000 times so far. Tony Fadell, who was an important player in the development of the iPod and the iPhone at Apple, also shared Hu’s tweet with the caption, “NICE THROWBACK…”.

Hu hopes to complete the development of the app by the end of December, according to The Verge report. But whether it will be released for public will largely depend on Apple. However, he is not very hopeful since Apple has “legitimate reasons not to (patents and other reasons),” the report added. In this case, Hu will likely release it as an open source project based on response from the community.

Turned my iPhone into an iPod Classic with Click Wheel and Cover Flow with #SwiftUI pic.twitter.com/zVk5YJj0rh — Elvin (@elvin_not_11) November 27, 2019

The iPod Classic was considered to be the star music player in the iPod lineup with 160GB storage that could hold 40,000 songs. However, it was pulled by Apple from its website in 2014 for reasons that the company no longer had access to the components and a redesign would have been too costly.