This iPhone app can convert real objects to their 3D avatars

Epic Games has announced a new app for iOS today called RealityScan. The application allows users to scan objects in the real world and create a virtual 3D avatar of it, just by using your phone’s camera.

The app is available in limited beta now available in limited beta and those interested in taking it for a spin can get it via TestFlight now. Epic has partnered with Capturing Reality to bring the application to life.

“RealityCapture is a state-of-the-art photogrammetric software able to reconstruct objects and scenes of any size from images or laser scans, yielding 3D scans with unparalleled accuracy and mesh quality at speeds many times faster than competing software,” Epic Games said in a blog post announcing the app.

“Now in limited beta, the RealityScan app takes what people love about RealityCapture—fast and easy 3D scanning—and puts it in the palm of your hand. Capturing real-world assets for digital experiences has traditionally been complicated, technical, and labor-intensive—but now it’s as simple as unlocking your smartphone.”

Once you have used RealityScan to scan an object into its 3D version, you can import it into Sketchfab, where you can do more with it, including sharing, publishing and even selling.

Epic is offering the first 10000 users access to the RealityScan beta app via TestFlight. This access is available on a first come, first served basis. The company has also announced that a wider Early Access release will come out for iOS in Spring this year and later for Android.