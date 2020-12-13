This iPhone 4-inspired custom iPhone 12 Pro will cost you $6490 (Image: Caviar)

Caviar Royal Gifts, a brand which is known for its luxury iPhone casings, is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the iPhone 4 in honour of Steve Jobs, by releasing custom special edition versions of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Earlier this year, June 7 marked 10 years since the launch of the iPhone 4 which was the last iPhone introduced by Jobs.

The special edition iPhone will be available in black titanium, white, and luxury gold and will feature a little piece of one of Jobs’ legendary turtleneck shirts inside the Apple logo on the back of each unit. The iPhone will also feature his signature along with Apple’s “Think Different” advertising slogan at the bottom of the rear display.

Only 10 units are set to be available with a starting price of $6,490 for the black 128GB iPhone 12 Pro and ranging to $8,910 for a 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max in Luxury Gold.

The iPhone 12 Pro measures 146.70 x 71.50 x 7.40mm and features a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 1170×2532 pixels at a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup, a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture; a second 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a third 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture along with a 12MP front camera. It is powered by the powerful Apple A14 Bionic SoC along with 6GB of Ram and runs on OS 14. The iPhone 12 Pro supports face unlock with 3D face recognition, wireless charging, and fast charging and features an IP68 rating for dust and water protection. iPhone 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 119,900.

The iPhone12 Pro Max measures 160.80 x 78.10 x 7.40mm and comes with a 6.70-inch screen with a resolution of 1284×2778 pixels at a pixel density of 458 pixels per inch. The phone packs a triple camera setup on the back with a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, a 12MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and another with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie shooter. The phone is powered by the powerful Apple A14 Bionic. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has support for wireless charging, fast charging and features an IP68 rating for dust and water protection. The iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) is available in India at a price of 1,29,900 while the iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) can be purchased in India at a price of 1,39,900.

