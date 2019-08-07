This French investor flew over the English Channel on his Hoverboard

French inventor Franky Zapata last month failed to cross the English Channel on his ‘Flyboard Air’ hoverboard. During his initial attempt, he fell into the channel. He just tried doing that once again and has succeeded to do so.

He was able to complete the trip from Sangatte, France to Dover, England in 22 minutes, which means he was able to cross one mile per minute on his jet-propelled hoverboard, however, that’s not completely true. According to reports, the hoverboard was able to reach a top speed of 106 miles per hour.

“We made a machine three years ago… and now we’ve crossed the Channel, it’s crazy,” he told reporters. “Whether this is a historic event or not, I’m not the one to decide that, time will tell,” he added.

The trip might have taken a bit less time if it was continuous. However, according to a report by The Guardian, during the trip Franky Zapata had to make a pit stop around the halfway line to refuel as he was only carrying fuel supply of 10 minutes on his back.

During his first attempt, Zapata fell into the water while trying to land on the refuelling platform at the halfway line. The crash was caused due to him the waves being bigger than expected and him missing the landing platform by centimetres.

Franky Zapata is not the only inventor trying to develop a jet-powered personal transportation. An English inventor, Richard Browning recently also showcased his jet suit powered by six turbo-engines strapped to the arms.