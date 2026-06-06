This app lets users control robotic arms from anywhere using a phone

COBALT enables users around the world to interact with robotic arms remotely, helping researchers gather valuable training data for AI systems. (Image for representation: unsplash)

A team of researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology has developed a system that allows people to control robotic arms using nothing more than a smartphone and an internet connection. The platform, called COBALT, aims to make robotics accessible to people with little or no technical expertise.

Developed at Georgia Tech’s People, AI & Robotics (PAIR) Lab, COBALT transforms a smartphone into a motion controller. Users simply move their phones, and the robot arm mirrors those movements in real time. Basic actions such as picking up, moving and releasing objects can be performed using simple on-screen controls.

Intuitiveness was ensured in designing the system such that those with no background knowledge in robotics would be able to use it without much trouble. In practice tests, the system enabled individuals from countries like India, Indonesia and Pakistan to control robot arms situated in Georgia Tech using their smartphones without previous experience in robotics.