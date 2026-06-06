This app lets users control robotic arms from anywhere using a phone

A team of researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology has developed a system that allows people to control robotic arms using nothing more than a smartphone and an internet connection. The platform, called COBALT, aims to make robotics accessible to people with little or no technical expertise.
Developed at Georgia Tech’s People, AI & Robotics (PAIR) Lab, COBALT transforms a smartphone into a motion controller. Users simply move their phones, and the robot arm mirrors those movements in real time. Basic actions such as picking up, moving and releasing objects can be performed using simple on-screen controls.
Intuitiveness was ensured in designing the system such that those with no background knowledge in robotics would be able to use it without much trouble. In practice tests, the system enabled individuals from countries like India, Indonesia and Pakistan to control robot arms situated in Georgia Tech using their smartphones without previous experience in robotics.
While the project seeks to ensure simple operation of robots, it has set out to tackle another major hurdle faced in the field of robotics, which is gathering data required to train AI algorithms. Current robots need to be trained with plenty of data before they can execute tasks effectively.
According to the researchers behind the project, a worldwide network of smartphone users can greatly assist in acquiring this data.
The technology may also expand access to robotics education. Georgia Tech recently demonstrated COBALT to high school students, allowing them to control robot arms remotely using smartphones. The approach could make robotics training more accessible in schools that lack specialised equipment.
Researchers also see potential commercial applications. In the future, people could remotely assist robots working in factories, warehouses or homes. A robot could handle routine tasks autonomously and request human intervention when it encounters a situation it cannot manage on its own.
According to the team, users preferred smartphone controls over virtual reality headsets, keyboards and traditional controllers because phones felt more natural while still producing high-quality control data. The system relies on WebRTC technology, similar to that used by video conferencing platforms, to minimise delays and keep robot movements responsive.
The COBALT project was presented at the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation in Vienna, where researchers showcased both the technology and the large-scale remote operation network built around it.