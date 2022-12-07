With ThinkPad focus on modern design and sustainability, says Lenovo’s Dilip Bhatia

This year marks 30 years of the ThinkPad, one of the oldest commercial laptop brands in the world originally introduced by IBM, and acquired by Lenovo in 2005. The ThinkPad is known for its unique design and form factor in the business industry. But over the years, the ThinkPad form factor has also evolved, with Lenovo introducing the ThinkPad X1 Fold in a foldable style as well. Indianexpress.com spoke with Dilip Bhatia, Lenovo’s Chief Customer Experience Officer and VP of User & Customer Experience, to understand the company’s approach, its focus on sustainability with the ThinkPad series, and what the future holds for the brand. Below is an edited version of the interaction.

On new features in upcoming ThinkPad models

With the ThinkPad Z series, we have already introduced a modern design with features like a vegan leather finish and a lot of sustainability features while still retaining the core identity. ThinkPads are also designed so that even visually impaired users can also use these laptops. This is why the functions keys are in bunches of four, TrackPoint is also easy to access, and arrow keys are slightly down. All of these factors make our products relevant for existing users and also cater to a new set of users.

Lenovo’s take on sustainable products

The upcoming Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold does have a user-replaceable SSD. ThinkPads are also known as the most repairable devices in the industry. Lenovo is also focusing on plastic-free packaging for upcoming products, including the upcoming ThinkPad X1 Fold.

On the evolution of the laptop and consumer PC segment

The first ThinkPad was launched in 1992 and 30 years later we have led the market with a lot of innovations. Today, Lenovo is number one in the PC category and ThinkPad is also at the number one position in the commercial space. We’re focused on customers in everything we do. Lenovo listens to its customers and learns from them to improve customer experiences via insights communities. We also have big data analytics where we’re looking at comments from Amazon and Flipkart to understand the sentiment of the customer.

On Lenovo’s approach to consumer demands, including from those who want portable and powerful devices

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to computing devices. We have different product teams that are focused on different requirements. We have a gaming team that’s exclusively focused on gaming customers. We have our commercial customers, we have a small business team, and we also have a consumer team as well.

On the concept of foldable laptops

The first generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold was launched back in 2021. However, the concept of fold happened in the labs back in 2015-16. The company has got great feedback on the first-generation ThinkPad X1 Fold to make it thinner and lighter. The same has been implemented on the upcoming ThinkPad X1 Fold.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 and its possible India launch

It is launching in India pretty soon. The company has sold over 200 million ThinkPads and we will continue to listen to customers to get better. The devices will get thinner and lighter and work better in an overall ecosystem. A foldable laptop might not be a primary device, however, it will continue to serve a certain segment of users.