These password managers will keep your codes safe and secure

If the number of passwords you had to deal with before weren’t enough, a shift to working from home has added many more digital alternatives to everyday solutions, leading to more passwords than ever. However, with so many passwords, many of which are required to be a combination of alphabets, symbols and numbers, and some of them required to be changed every few weeks or months, can you really memorise them all?

If not, that is where password managers come in. These tools are designed with only one purpose, to memorise all your passwords for you in a safe and secure format that can be accessed by you and you alone. With a plethora of options to choose from, here are the best password managers you can try out for the easiest, most secure and free-of-hassle experience.

IPassword

While not a free option, IPassword does its job and remembers all your credentials while also offering the added benefit of alerting you of weak passwords as well as compromised passwords by cross-checking its database with that of ‘Have I Been Pwned’ an online source that is handy when breaches strike. IPassword also has a number of apps to make the tool accessible on all platforms. These include mac, iOS, Android, ChromeOS and also Windows.

Also Read | WhatsApp tip: How to permanently hide chats

Other features include a native client for Linux, a Travel Mode, and the fact that the app can itself act as an authentication tool similar to how Google Authenticator works. The tool also offers integration with many popular apps and platforms allowing users to simply autofill their passwords wherever they want them.

Bitwarden

A free alternative, Bitwarden is secure yet completely open source. It checks the basic tickboxes and doesn’t include all the advanced features that are often a part of the package with tools like IPassword. Bitwarden’s open-source nature also means that the tool can be inspected (and improved) by anyone. Users can even install the tool on their own servers for easy self-hosting.

Bitwarden also has its extensions for Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and macOS as well as all the major browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. The tool even integrates well with Windows Hello and Apple’s Touch ID, enabling an additional layer of security before it lets anyone enter your vault of passwords.

Dashlane

Dashlane is another free option that also offers a premium subscription-based model for additional features. While this password manager started off as a regular manager without anything to really set itself apart. The tool now lets users manage all their passwords without storing anything on dashlane’s servers as well as setting up a secret key to encrypt all your other passwords.

Also Read | WhatsApp tip: How to permanently hide chats

One of Dashlane’s best features is Site Breach Alaerts, which lets the tool source the web for information on any potential breaches and compromises with your passwords. If any password is leaked or stolen, Dashlane will alert its users of the same. The tools’ premium subscription includes additional benefits like adding unlimited devices, and even throws in a bundled VPN service.

NordPass

From the makers of popular VPN service NordVPN, NordPass is a relatively newer service but offers a bunch of features in an easy-to-use, simple platform. The tool is free, but only for one device, and users will need to buy one of its premium plans to use it with more devices. NordPass uses a ‘zero-knowledge’ setup that first encrypts all the data locally on your device, before syncing it via the company’s servers.

There is also support for two-factor authentication and a built-in password generator, making it a rare tool that will not just store your passwords but also help you make new complex ones. NordPass also comes with a personal information storage feature that stores data like your phone number, address and more.

KeePassXC

If DIY (do it yourself) is your way of life, then KeePassXC may be a password manager of interest. A free tool, KeePassXC stores encrypted versions of all your passwords into a digital vault which can then be accessed by either a key file or a master password or a combination of the two. However, unlike other services mentioned in this list, KeePassXC doesn’t use its own servers. This lets users sync their encrypted password data via a file-sharing tool of their choice like DropBox or SpiderOak.

Once the encrypted file is uploaded to the cloud, users can access it from any other device that also has a KeePassXC client installed. KeePassXC is also an open-source tool, which means all of the app’s code is open to all for any form of inspection.