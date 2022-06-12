These Apple products will no longer get software updates

During its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled new versions of its iOS, macOS and watchOS platforms along with new MacBook Air and a 13-inch Macbook Pro. But with the release of new software from the company came a new list of older Apple devices that will no longer get software updates.

Some iPhones will not be getting iOS 16, some iPads will not get iPad OS 16, some macs will not get macOS and a series of Apple Watches will not get watchOS 9. Here is a list of Apple products that will now stop receiving updates.

iPhones that won’t be getting iOS 16

Apple has decided to not roll out iOS 16 to the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and older devices. This means that the following iPhones and one iPod will no longer get iOS updates:

iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 6s iPhone 6s Plus iPhone SE (1st generation) iPod touch (7th generation)

If you want to confirm which iPhone you have, go to Settings > General > About and see the name next to “Model Name”.

Macs that won’t get macOS Ventura

The list of Macs that have been cut out of macOS Ventura is noteworthy, too. You can check the model number of your Mac by clicking on the Apple logo at the top left of your screen and going to “About This Mac. Here is the list of Mac computers that will no longer receive future macOS updates.

iMac (Late 2015) (includes the 27-inch, 21.5-inch, and the non-Retina models) Mac Pro (Late 2013) (the good old “trash can”) Mac mini (2014) MacBook Air (Early 2015) (11- and 13-inch models) MacBook Air (2017) MacBook (Early 2016) (the 12-inch laptop with Retina display) MacBook Pro (Early 2015) (includes the 13- and 15-inch models) MacBook Pro (2016) (the 13- and 15-inch models)

iPads which will not get iPadOS 16

Two iPads will no longer get Apple software updates: the iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2. To check your iPad’s model number go to Settings > General > About > Model Name.

No watchOS 9 for Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 will not be getting the watchOS 3 update, just as was reported earlier.