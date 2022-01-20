Jio partners with University of Oulu over development of 6G technology

Reliance Jio’s Estonia unit, (Jio Estonia OÜ) is partnering with the University of Oulu for exploring 6G, the upcoming next generation of telecom technology after 5G. According to an official announcement by the company, 6G is supposed to build on the capabilities of 5G and will have higher capacities and will bring new advancements. It should be noted that in India, Jio like other telecom players, is carrying out 5G testing. The commercial rollout for 5G is yet to begin in the country.

According to the company, the partnership with the university will foster entrepreneurship by bringing together expertise from both industry and academia in the field of aerial and space communication, holographic beamforming, 3D connected intelligence in cybersecurity, microelectronics, and photonics (the science of light waves).

Jio is hoping the efforts will help create 6G-enabled products in the field of defence, automotive, industrial machinery, consumer goods, and experiences such as urban computing and autonomous traffic settings.

“We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Jio Estonia As the leader of the world’s first major 6G research programme, the University of Oulu focuses on wireless communications leading to 6G technologies. We are looking forward to collaborating with Jio Estonia and the entire Reliance Group on targeted research initiatives that will enable future wireless end-to-end solutions for a wide range of end-user requirements,” Professor Matti Latva-aho, Director of the 6G Flagship said in a press statement.

“Jio has more than 400 million subscribers in India, and their experience shows that building capacity to transmit large amounts of data is becoming critical. Especially given the development of digital services and virtual worlds. With this collaboration with the University of Oulu, we can make sure that we keep growing and developing as a world region of the future,” Taavi Kotka, CEO of Jio Estonia said.

“6G promises to build upon 5G capabilities to deeply integrate technology as a digital twin in our daily lives. Early investments in 6G research and capabilities with the University of Oulu can complement Jio Lab’s capabilities in 5G and bring 6G to life,” Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of Jio Platforms said.

Previously, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Communications had said that India is working towards an indigenously developed 6G technology with the aim to launch it either by 2023-end or early 2024. He stressed that India would have software, telecom equipment designed in the country to run the next generation of 6G networks.