The OnePlus 11R 5G is a gaming beast – these five games prove it!

We have had the OnePlus 11R 5G with us for a few days now. While there is a lot to love in the device – that sleek glass back, the curved display, the very good triple camera system on the back and the blisteringly fast 100W charging (there’s even a charger in the package) – what we really love is its gaming prowess. The OnePlus 11R 5G shines on the gaming front, making it easily the best option for anyone who wants a flagship level gaming experience for under Rs 40,000. While the outstanding hardware on the OnePlus 11R 5G makes it capable of handling any game out there in the smartphone world, some games particularly come to life on it. We found that these five games were an absolute treat on the OnePlus 11R 5G:

Genshin Impact

The game that brings most smartphones to their knees runs on maxed out settings with buttery smoothness on the OnePlus 11R 5G. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with an improved Adreno GPU ensures that the action keeps flowing. The HyperBoost Gaming Engine with a General Performance Adapter 4.0 (GPA4.0) makes frame rates run smoothly with no skips, and Hyper Touch ensures gaming with no latency whatsoever. The brilliant 6.7 inch Fluid AMOLED FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate makes those vast locales and maps come to life, with 450 ppi pixel density making colours pop. We also could carry on with our other work while playing, thanks to the RAM management done by OnePlus’ RAM-Vita system. The OnePlus 11R 5G can run up to 44 apps in the background, and Genshin Impact purred along perfectly whether in the background or up front and centre. And it can do so without ever heating up, thanks to a built-in cooling system with Cryo-velocity VC and a Super Graphite structure provides better heat dissipation. The latest Phase Change Material is made of graphene slice and paraffin, letting it store instant heat and slowly release it.

Call of Duty Mobile

The go-to title for combat FPS fans who want non-stop action plays incredibly well on the OnePlus 11R 5G. Like Genshin Impact, the game runs on maxed settings from the get-go and thanks to the HyperBoost Gaming Engine and Hyper Touch feature, runs briskly without any frame drops, touch latency or speed bumps. The 4th Gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System in the OnePlus 11R also ensures that you get optimum 5G speeds for those times when you and your friends are going up against heavily armed opposition, while the 500 nits of brightness ensures that you keep a clear view of the field of fire even in bright sunlight. The speakers deliver not only the loud explosions but even muffled footsteps in your vicinity with remarkable clarity, allowing you to adapt equally well to situations that require stealth as well as direct battle. Remarkably, all that action never stresses out the OnePlus 11R 5G, with that remarkable cooling system ensuring that the phone never heats up, even when it is juggling multiple tasks (where RAM-Vita makes multi-tasking a breeze).

The Room series

The Room series has been one of the most famous games in mobile phone history and the OnePlus 11R 5G brings out its surrealism like no other phone does. As its name indicates, the game revolves around solving puzzles in a room, and while most phones struggle to recapture its dark locales, the rich display with deep blacks of the OnePlus 11R handles it perfectly. We could see every detail of the room, from hidden levers to scraps of paper, even when we played it in bright sunlight. And the speakers made the experience even more immersive by delivering that haunting soundtrack in all its richness. The OnePlus 11R 5G put us in a room by ourselves, even when we played the game in a crowded Metro compartment. What else can we say?

Alto’s Odyssey

There are those who believe that you do not need any special hardware to play a game as simple as the classic Alto’s Odyssey. After all, the game is just about a boy skating along sand dunes as he chases his Llamas. The game is simple 2D, and is not very demanding in terms of hardware. So it should play more or less the same on every phone, right? Wrong. We would say that you have not played this game that Zen Masters adore until you play it on the OnePlus 11R 5G. The colours of the sand dunes and the sky look wonderful on that display, and the 120 Hz refresh rate makes Alto’s skiing appear incredibly smooth. And then there are the stereo speakers on the OnePlus 11R that deliver even the sound of puffs of dust when Alto loses his balance occasionally and bring you the chirps of birds and the sounds of nature. The bright display also ensures that you can enjoy the game at any time at any place, getting your bit of peace on a busy day!

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR)

The OnePlus 11R 5G not only handles the latest and greatest games with ease but is also a great device if you are into retro gaming. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was released almost two decades ago and remains arguably the greatest Star Wars game of all time. The game was a rage on the PC (and it needed high-end PCs to play it), letting you play on the light and dark side, wield a lightsaber, control battle ships and do a whole lot more, with glorious graphics, a wonderful soundtrack and a storyline that changed according to the decisions you took in the game. Well, that entire game can be played on your phone now and it plays utterly wonderfully on the OnePlus 11R 5G. Every flash of the lightsaber is literally lit on the display (the rich blacks make the contrast appear even better), and the 360 Hz touch response rate means that you can go hell for leather in your duel. The HyperBoost Engine ensures that action is smooth and latency is never an issue thanks to HyperTouch, and the epic Star Wars signature tune sounds magical on the stereo speakers. The game uses a lot of resources but the OnePlus 11R 5G’s RAM-Vita management ensures it never slows up, or affects even your other work. The gaming Force is strong with the OnePlus 11R, verily!

Add its superb cameras, terrific battery life (with insanely fast charging) and clutter free interface, all inside a sleek design, to its gaming prowess and the OnePlus 11R 5G emerges as a no-brainer for anyone wanting a flagship level gaming performance on a flagship killing budget. The phone retails for Rs 39,999 for its 8 GB/ 128 GB variant and Rs 44,999 for its 16 GB/ 256 GB variant. And if that’s not a terrific bargain for a high-end gamer, we do not know what is.