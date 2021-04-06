Apple’s next-gen iMac could sport a screen larger than 27-inches

A new generation of iMac is coming soon, and it will likely feature a screen size larger than 27-inches. Right now, the existing flagship iMac comes with a 27-inch screen but this time around, Apple is working on a version sporting a bigger display.

Apple currently offers the iMac in 21.5-inch and 27-inch sizes. Leaker l0vetodream has claimed that Apple is working on a premium iMac model, however, it might get a larger display. In a tweet, L0vetodream said, “The iMac’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one.”

A redesigned iMac is on the cards, and users should expect a new design language. Apple hasn’t designed the iMac in a decade. The last time we saw a design refresh was way back in 2012. Although Apple hasn’t confirmed the leaks around its upcoming all-in-one desktop computer, iMac’s design needs a refresh.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the new iMac would likely take design cues from Apple’s Pro Display XDR monitor. It is quite possible that the all-in-one desktop computer might feature a 32-inch display. This makes a lot of sense, because the Pro Display XDR monitor has a design language that matches closer to Apple’s current lineup of devices. Having a bezel-less screen and doing away with the chin area will give the iMac a modern look. Apparently, Apple is said to launch the new iMac in five colours much like the iPad Air.

Another big change coming to the new iMac would be Apple’s own Silicon, the M1. The company began transitioning from Intel-powered Macs to its own ARM-based SoC last year, with a MacBook Pro laptop, a refreshed Mac mini desktop and a new MacBook Air model. The discontinuation of the iMac Pro and suspension of two configurations of 21.5-inch iMac is proof that Apple is gearing up to launch the new iMacs soon.

Apple could launch the new iMacs as early as this month, though it remains to be seen if the company launches the devices at its long-anticipated Spring event.