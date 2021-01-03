The gold-plated Apple AirPods Max give a whole new meaning to ‘rich sound’

The headphones will be available in both black and white. (Image Source: Caviar)

Apple launched its first pair of over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max last year. Apart from the metal build and the seemingly not-so-protective case, it was the price of the AirPods Max that created a buzz. However, if you thought the Rs 59,900 Apple AirPods Max was expensive, meet the Caviar Limited Edition Apple AirPods Max, which is over 10 times as expensive.

The Caviar rendition of the Apple headphones is covered with 18-carat pure gold and crocodile leather from top to bottom. The headphones will be available in both black and white. Meanwhile, the internals of the headphones will be the same as the standard AirPods Max. Expect the same sound signature and features, powered by the Apple H1 chip. The headphones will cost you USD 1,08,000 which translates to Rs 78,93,963 approximately.

If the price wasn’t enough, what makes the Caviar Apple AirPods Max even more exclusive is the availability. Caviar will only make a single variant of the headphones for each colour. While handling all your tech with care is always a good idea, we wouldn’t recommend these expensive headphones to anyone with slippery hands, that is, if you can afford them in the first place.

Caviar plans to launch luxury editions of the Sony PlayStation 5, Nike Air Jordans, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Apple AirPods Max in 2021.

Apart from the Limited Edition Apple AirPods Max, Caviar is also planning to launch its special edition variants of the Nike Air Jordan sneakers, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 and the recently launched Sony PlayStation 5, which will also be layered with pure gold and crocodile leather.