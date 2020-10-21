The biggest announcements from Acer’s October 21 product launch event

Acer event 2020: Here's everything that was announced

Acer announced a ton of new devices at its October 21 event: a $1400 Porsche Design Acer Book RS, an ARM-powered Chromebook, new premium PCs for content creators, a 2-in-1 Air circulator and purifier and more. In case you missed the keynote, here’s everything that was announced.

Porsche Design Acer Book RS

The German carmaker Porsche and Acer have collaborated on a high-end notebook called the Porsche Design Acer Book RS. The $1400 notebook has a carbon fiber cover and all-metal chassis. The laptop is powered by Intel’s latest 11-inch Core processors, 16GB RAM and an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU 2. It has a 14-inch FHD IPS display and the notebook weighs in at 1.25kg. The Porsche Design Acer Book RS will be available in North America, Europe and China.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

One of big Acer’s announcements is the ARM-powered Chromebook Spin 513. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform with an 8nm octa-core processor alongside Qualcomm Adreno 617 graphics. The always-on Chromebook claims to have 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. In addition, the Chromebook has a 13.3-inch full HD IPS touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge ensures consumers can use the machine in various ways. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513 is aimed at schools and college students. The $399 Chromebook Spin 513 will hit markets in February 2021.

New ConceptD PCs for content creators

Next up, ConceptD PCs. Acer said it’s refreshing its ConceptD line of premium PCs with the new ConceptD 300 desktop and updates to the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro notebooks. All three products are aimed at professions like graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers and architects. The ConceptD 300 will set you back by EUR 1299, whereas the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro are priced at $3299 and $3499, respectively.

Updated Spin, Swift and Aspire series

At the event, Acer also announced updated notebooks across Swift, Spin and Aspire series. The Swift 3x is powered by Intel’s 11th gen core processors and the notebook promises to last up to 17.5 hours. It will go on sale in March 2021 starting at $899. The Spin 5 meanwhile features a 360-degree hinge and a touchscreen display. It promises to last 15 hours and even comes with the integrated Active stylus. The Spin 5 will go on sale in February 2021 starting at $999. The company also announced updated Swift 3 as well as Aspire 5 notebooks.

AcerPure Cool

For the first time, Acer has introduced AcerPure cool, a 2-in-1 air circulator and purifier that takes advantage of a 3-in-1 HEPA Filter to purify the air and then a fan to project it around the room. Acer claims it takes only three minutes to achieve full air circulation in a regular-sized room. The 2-in-1 air circulator and purifier will be launched in Taiwan, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

