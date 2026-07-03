The 100-year Glacier mystery: Scientists finally crack secret behind Antarctica’s Blood Falls

One of Antarctica’s natural wonders is the deep-red Blood Falls, which has puzzled scientists for more than 100 years. The striking crimson waterfall, which spills from the Taylor Glacier into Lake Bonney in Antarctica’s McMurdo Dry Valleys, has often been mistaken for flowing blood. But researchers now say they have finally pieced together the science behind the phenomenon.

First discovered in 1911 by Australian geologist Griffith Taylor, Blood Falls has fascinated explorers and scientists alike due to its unusual appearance. The rust-coloured water emerging from beneath the glacier has long fuelled speculation about its origin.

It’s not blood; it’s iron-rich brine. Scientists now know that Blood Falls is formed by iron-rich brine trapped beneath the Taylor Glacier, rather than by blood or volcanic activity.