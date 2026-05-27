The $1 trillion club gets new members: SK Hynix and Micron, thanks to AI boom

As artificial intelligence spending accelerates globally, chipmakers SK Hynix and Micron have emerged among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom. (Image: Reuters)

SK Hynix and Micron are the latest entrants to reach a market capitalisation of more than $1 trillion, joining the elite club as beneficiaries of the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI). Both companies hit the $1 trillion market cap milestone for the first time, reflecting how strongly the market is responding to companies benefiting from the rapid growth of the AI industry.

Sky Hynix, Micron are the newest members of the $1 trillion club

Shares of SK Hynix jumped as much as 11 per cent on Wednesday, while Micron shares surged 19 per cent, as investors continued to show confidence in artificial intelligence-linked stocks. SK Hynix, a South Korean company, is a key supplier to AI chip giant Nvidia and plays a crucial role in the global AI supply chain. Micron, on the other hand, manufactures memory chips: the hardware used to store and retrieve data which are separate from processing chips such as Nvidia GPUs.