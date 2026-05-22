Texas sues Meta, WhatsApp over encryption privacy claims

The Texas Attorney General’s Office on Thursday sued WhatsApp and its parent company Meta Platforms Inc alleging they misled consumers about the strength and scope of WhatsApp’s encryption measures, which a Meta spokesman denied.

The lawsuit in Harrison County court says WhatsApp and Meta falsely assure users that WhatsApp ⁠messages ​are encrypted despite having access to “virtually all” private communications on the messaging app.

“WhatsApp markets its services as secure and encrypted, but it does not deliver on those ​promises,” Texas ​Attorney General Ken Paxton said in ⁠a statement.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said on social media that the lawsuit’s allegations are ‌false and that WhatsApp cannot access people’s encrypted communications.