Texas sues Meta, WhatsApp over encryption privacy claims

Texas lawsuit raises questions over WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption promises

By: Reuters
2 min readMay 22, 2026 09:22 AM IST
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The Texas Attorney General’s Office on Thursday sued WhatsApp and its parent company Meta Platforms Inc alleging they misled consumers about the strength and scope of WhatsApp’s encryption measures, which a Meta spokesman denied.

The lawsuit in Harrison County court says WhatsApp and Meta falsely assure users that WhatsApp ⁠messages ​are encrypted despite having access to “virtually all” private communications on the messaging app.

“WhatsApp markets its services as secure and encrypted, but it does not deliver on those ​promises,” Texas ​Attorney General Ken Paxton said in ⁠a statement.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said on social media that the lawsuit’s allegations are ‌false and that WhatsApp cannot access people’s encrypted communications.

The lawsuit seeks a court order barring Meta and WhatsApp from accessing Texans’ WhatsApp messages without their consent, as well as monetary penalties.

Texas’ lawsuit cites news reports about a federal investigation into claims ⁠that Meta ⁠had access to unencrypted WhatsApp messages and a whistleblower report to the U.S. Securities and ⁠Exchange ‌Commission.

The lawsuit was filed under the ​Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the ‌state’s main consumer protection law. Paxton’s office has filed a number of similar data privacy lawsuits ‌against major companies ​including ​Google, which agreed ​in May 2025 to pay $1.375 billion to settle claims that it violated users’ ​data privacy. On May 11, Paxton’s office ⁠filed a lawsuit accusing Netflix of spying on children and other consumers by collecting their data without consent ‌and designing ⁠its platform to be addictive.

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Netflix denied the allegations and said the lawsuit is ​based on inaccurate and distorted information. 

 

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