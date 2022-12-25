scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Tesla announces AirPower-inspired premium wireless charging pad

Tesla wireless charging platform can wirelessly charge up to three devices with up to 15W of power for each device.

Tesla wireless charging platform is capable of charging up to three devices at the same time.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Tesla has done what Apple couldn’t do. Back in 2017, Apple announced a wireless charging pad called AirPower, capable of wirelessly charging multiple devices at the same time. However, the company scrapped the product due to some technical difficulties.

Tesla has now announced a Qi-based wireless charging solution, inspired by its upcoming Cybertruck called the Tesla wireless charging platform, capable of wirelessly charging up to three devices at the same time with up to 15W of power for each device.

It looks like the Tesla wireless charging platform has definitely got some inspiration from AirPower, as it offers “FreePower” technology, which can charge a phone or an accessory wirelessly without requiring precise alignment of the device to the charging pad.

The wireless charger has a total of 30 coils and at the front, the device has a tiny Tesla logo. Looking at the various product pictures, the device seems to be made for Apple users, capable of wireless charging iPhones AirPods, and even Apple Watch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
The urge to spill it all out
The urge to spill it all out

Tesla’s wireless charging platform is a well-made accessory with an Alcantara surface, which protects the device from scratches. Similarly, it also comes with a detachable magnetic stand, which allows users to place the phone flat or at an angle. The device also comes with a 65W adapter, which powers the wireless charging pad.

Pricing and availability

The Tesla wireless charging platform is currently available for pre-order on Tesla online shop for $300 or around Rs 25,000, which is definitely a lot of money for a wireless charging pad. According to the company, the product will start shipping in February 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 12:08:12 pm
Next Story

‘Cycle Wali Chai’: Student who sells tea at night to afford coaching inspires netizens

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close