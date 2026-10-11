Tesla renames ‘Full Self-Driving’ to ‘Assisted Driving’ in Europe as it chases clearance for software

A view of the newly launched Tesla's first centre in India, at Orchid Business Park in Gurugram, Wednesday. PTI

EV-maker Tesla has started calling its “Full Self-Driving” feature “Tesla Assisted Driving” on its European websites, dropping a name regulators have said was misleading, as CEO Elon Musk pushes for EU-wide approval for the software.

The rebrand comes after Germany said on Tuesday Tesla had offered to switch ⁠to ​the new name. Musk has described the self-driving technology as key to the company’s future growth.

Tesla’s FSD page for Slovakia now redirects to a “Tesla Assisted Driving” page, as do pages in other European countries such as Germany, ​Spain ​and the Netherlands. The US site still refers ⁠to it as “Full Self-Driving (Supervised).”