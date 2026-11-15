Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab for personal use

Tesla said on Friday it was inviting select customers to buy the Cybercab for personal use, marking a push towards ⁠delivering ​fully designed autonomous vehicles to customers.

Tesla posted the announcement on X with an image of the golden butterfly door two-seater, priced at $29,990 with ​an “Autonomy ​Subscription” of $299 a month.

Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a post on X that the offering ‌would be available nationwide as Tesla receives regulatory approval.

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“The monthly fee is too high,” Musk said, adding that it should match the cost of Tesla Full Self Driving and connectivity for other models, which is ⁠about $115 per ⁠month.