Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab for personal use

The EV maker aims to start selling its Cybercab robotaxis to the ⁠public ‌by the end of this ​year, Lars Moravy, Tesla's vice president ‌of vehicle engineering, said last month.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiNov 15, 2026 03:11 PM IST
Tesla's self-driving taxi called Cybercab. (Image source: Tesla)Tesla's self-driving taxi called Cybercab. (Image source: Tesla)
AI Narration

Tesla said on Friday it was inviting select customers to buy the Cybercab for personal use, marking a push towards ⁠delivering ​fully designed autonomous vehicles to customers.

Tesla posted the announcement on X with an image of the golden butterfly door two-seater, priced at $29,990 with ​an “Autonomy ​Subscription” of $299 a month.

Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a post on X that the offering ‌would be available nationwide as Tesla receives regulatory approval.

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“The monthly fee is too high,” Musk said, adding that it should match the cost of Tesla Full Self Driving and connectivity for other models, which is ⁠about $115 per ⁠month.

The EV maker aims to start selling its Cybercab robotaxis to the ⁠public ‌by the end of this ​year, Lars Moravy, Tesla’s vice president ‌of vehicle engineering, said last month.

The Cybercab will work unsupervised in ‌all the ​same geo locations ​as ​the robotaxi, Tesla’s head of artificial intelligence, Ashok Elluswamy, said in a ​separate X post.

Tesla launched ⁠its unsupervised robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June 2025, expanded the offering to Dallas and Houston ‌in ⁠April 2026 and rolled it out in Miami in July 2026.

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