Tesla Cybertruck starting at $39,900 launched, production starts late 2021

Tesla has taken the wraps off of its first electric pickup truck at an event in Los Angeles, California. The pickup truck has been named, the Cybertruck and will start at $39,900 (approximately Rs 28,63,000). It will be made available in three range versions: 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles. The company has already started accepting pre-orders for the Cybertruck, however, the truck won’t start rolling off the assembly line until late 2021.

The new Tesla Cybertruck will be made available in three variants. The first variant that would cost $39,900 (approximately Rs 28,63,000) will have a single rear-wheel-drive motor. It will have a range of 250 miles, 7,500 pounds of towing capacity and can do 0 to 60 mph within 6.5 seconds.

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant will be priced at $49,900 (approximately Rs 35,81,000) and will have a range of 300 miles. It will have a towing capacity of 10,000 pounds and can do 0 to 60 mph within 4.5 seconds.

Lastly, the triple motor all-wheel-drive variant will have a range of 500 miles and will be mde available at $69,900 (approximately Rs 50,16,000). This will have a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and will do 0 to 60 mph under 2.9 seconds. The company states that this variant will not be made available until late 2022.

All the variants of the Cybertruck can seat six adults inside of it. The payload has a capacity of 3,500 pounds and 100 cubic feet of storage space. Its vault has a length of 6.5-feet, which is supported by 4-inch suspensions in either of the sides.

It comes with a 17-inch touchscreen, which is attached to the centre of the dashboard. The company stated that the body of the truck is made out of ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel, which Musk on stage demonstrated the strength of by hitting the truck again and again with a sledgehammer. During the launch, Elon Musk also tried showing the ruggedness of the armoured glass by getting a metal ball thrown at the windows, however, this is where things went a bit south, as this shattered both of the windows. Elon Musk did say that they will fix that in post production.