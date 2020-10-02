scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 02, 2020
MUST READ

Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021

Tesla's entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

By: Reuters | Bengaluru | October 2, 2020 10:57:07 pm
Tesla, Tesla India, Tesla India 2021, Tesla India launch, Tesla India Car, Elon Musk, Tesla Elon Musk, Tesla India Elon MuskIndia's auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales. (Image: Bloomberg)

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the U.S. electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021.

“Next year for sure,” Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: “India wants Tesla”.

“Thanks for waiting,” Musk said.

Tesla’s entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

India’s auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.

Musk commented last year about coming to India, in response to someone on Twitter who asked “What about India sir?”.

“Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!” he said in March 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

transfer email data, gmail, yahoo mail, hotmail, transfer to gmail, switch to gmail
Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, and other G-Suite services suffer global outage

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 02: Latest News

Advertisement