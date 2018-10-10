Teradata Vantage pervasive data intelligence platform launched

Teradata Vantage does not require users to learn a new tool or language.

Teradata Vantage, the company’s pervasive data intelligence platform, has been launched and is available to all its customers. It integrates analytics functions and engines to offer actionable answers to business questions. The platform gives its users access to descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics along with autonomous decision-making, machine learning functions and visualization tools.

“Teradata Vantage, the platform for pervasive data intelligence, is the answer to the frustration of today’s approach to analytics. Only Vantage can leverage all the data, all the time, so you can analyze anything, deploy anywhere and deliver analytics that matter,” Oliver Ratzesberger, Teradata’s Chief Operating Officer said in a press statement.

Teradata Vantage does not require users to learn a new tool or language. Thanks to Vantage’s integration with third-party tools and analytic languages, users can work from anywhere.

“With ever increasing data volumes at their disposal organizations are under immense pressure to not only derive meaningful insights from data but to also convert that data into key actions. Data Generation is set to multiply and become more complex with adoption of newer technologies like internet of things, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and mobility”, said Souma Das, Managing Director, Teradata India.

Various analytic function supported by Vantage include 4D Analytics, math and statistics, data transformations, path, pattern, visualisation, association, cluster, decision tree and text. Users can access over 180 prebuilt analytic functions and there’s a machine learning engine as well.

