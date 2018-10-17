‘Teradata Vantage has huge potential for India’s healthcare, startup sectors’

Teradata Vantage is a subscription-based service that one can use anytime on the cloud

Teradata Vantage, Teradata’s new pervasive data intelligence platform, has a huge potential in India, especially in the healthcare sector and for startups, Reema Poddar, Executive Vice-President of Product and Technology at Teradata Corporation, said in an interaction with indianexpress.com.

“India has a huge potential to have Vantage there. We have healthcare, aviation customers who are using Vantage to really invest in answers and deliver outcomes. The same analytics and insights can also be leveraged in India where we have so much opportunity to really save lives and invest in our people and in our world,” Poddar pointed out.

Interestingly, analytics through data, predicted the outbreak of dengue in Malaysia that saved close to 40 per cent lives. “As many of you know, in India dengue fever is still continuing and we have critical conditions as an outcome of that. When it comes to health, things such as joint pain etc can be corrected through predictive analytics. So I see a potential opportunity in India and Vantage particularly,” she said.

Teradata Vantage is available on public cloud as well as in hybrid and on-premise, which makes it easily accessible by startups in India as well. This is a subscription-based service that one can use anytime on the cloud and thus, a scaled down version for the likes of startups is not really required, she said.

Artificial Intelligence has been made simpler as well, thanks to machine learning, graph engine capabilities as well as SQL engine functions that one can use to drive machine learning algorithm. “Deep learning is coming next year and it is part of our TensorFlow engine. What we are really focused right now is to integrate and put in a framework that makes your next-generation engines whether its Machine Learning or Deep Learning,” explained Poddar.

On the issue of security of data, she said this is something that has been an integral part of the portfolio. “Whenever you build a new product or portfolio in any capability, security should be on top of your mind because these days we have to make sure our customers privacy and security is being taken into account as the utmost and critical offering that you have to deliver.”

