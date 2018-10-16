Teradata Vantage brings multiple data sources on one platform, hope to become core of large enterprises

The Government of Rajasthan has collaborated with Teradata to improve citizen services by analysing state-level data using data analytics solutions by the company.

Teradata Corporation, one of the world’s largest data intelligence firms, is pivoting to a new strategy where it aims to become the core platform for large enterprises to construct analytic solutions with collaboration. Teradata Vantage, the company’s pervasive data intelligence platform that was launched just last week, is targeted at big enterprises worldwide as it brings advanced analytics capabilities from multiple sources seamlessly on a single platform and thus has the potential to be a gamechanger.

Oliver Ratzesberger, CEO of Teradata Corporation, says Terada Vantage is basically taking Teradata to the next level. “We brought all products together on a single platform and that allows us to run very complex models. In addition to that, we have released new integrations with R and Python, two of the most common languages that data scientists want to work with, as well as leverage tools like Jupiter and others,” he tells indianexpress.com on the sidelines of Teradata Analytics Universe conference in Las Vegas.

The advantage of Teradata Vantage will, for instance, be more visible in the automotive industry where cars have become more software-driven over the years with high-quality data as the fuel. “Volvo, for example, has a stated goal that by 2021 or 2022, no more humans will be killed in a Volvo car. Of course, this is a very ambitious goal, but it is all about integrating data from these vehicles in real-time together with their entire fleet and other products like bikes, helmets,” explains Oliver.

A Gartner analyst, who didn’t want to be named, calls Teradata Vantage a clever positioning, simply because of the strategy that enables its customers to use multiple different kinds of analytics on a single platform. “Up until now you had different kinds of analytics. The reason it will be a clear winner is because it is a robust hub that brings it all together and make it work. Teradata doesn’t try and do everything, but what it does do is provide a reliable backdrop and it provides a connectivity,” he explains.

“Most companies have realised that the complexity of having data at different places is getting in the way of innovation in dealing with digitisation and this is where we are we are positioning Teradata Vantage, especially for the largest companies in the world,” Oliver adds.

Oliver cites another example, that of Kaiser Permanente, a US-based managed care consortium that relies heavily on data. “They literally operate their entire business model, the healthcare system that they have built, on top of Teradata. This helps then analyse a patient, behavioral data, prescription data and bring it all together in real-time to inform the doctor when a patient is due for a check-up,” he adds.

“Banking is another sector where data can be used to compare whether customers prefer going to the ATM, a branch, or online and in what order to draw lines between each customer and understand their problems.”

In India, the Government of Rajasthan has collaborated with Teradata to improve citizen services by analysing state-level data using data analytics solutions by the company. The project called ‘Big Data Environment’ aims at unifying multiple databases to enable a 360-degree view of the citizens.

When it comes to Artificial Intelligence (AI) data, Oliver believes the key to clearly simplify and structure such data, lack of which can lead to unpredictable and undesired results. “What AI needs the most is very clean and structured data. Most companies that have played with AI over the last couple of years learned a very hard lesson that if you put dirty data together with AI, then outcomes are catastrophic sometimes. More important it is than ever before to get data clearly categorised, tagged. Doing this at scale is something we inherently do at Teradata for large companies,” he says.

Disclaimer: The writer is in Las Vegas on the invite of Teradata India

