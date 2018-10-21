Aspern, the Vienna smart city that has become a living lab

Teradata started with smart grids and smart building, so intelligent connected network, homes and offices were built in Vienna. (Image Source: Teradata)

Aspern, a smart suburb in the city of Vienna, is powered by data from Teradata and partners like Siemens. Though not the first smart city in the world, Aspern is unique as underground connections for data infrastructure and analytics capabilities were integrated from the ground up as the city started coming up in 2014. It is now a living lab, though still in its first phase.

“The city of Vienna has partnered with several companies including Teradata for data. They started with smart grids and smart building, so intelligent connected network, homes and offices were built. We are doing that for the city of Vienna,” said David Socha, who established the utilities practice at Teradata International.

When it comes to Internet of Things (IoT), what Socha finds interesting is not the automated lighting or smart refrigerators, but energy management. Then there are a lot more things in home management that smart assistants could be made to do, he feels.

“Perhaps, the primary purpose of Alexa, Google Assistant was to gather information, but after that there are so many other things these companies can do because they have that touch point with the consumers. How difficult is it for you to say, ‘Alexa, fix that for me’ and suddenly, they become the center of the home management entirely rather than just being someone with the help of whom you order pizza,” Socha explained.

David Socha says the city in Vienna is in its first phase and it is unclear what will come next.

Teradata also has its “Citizen 360” offering that essentially let the city understand its citizens, residents and visitors better with the help of data techniques that are blended with customer journey analytics. The tool is being used in India as well by the Government of Rajasthan to improve citizen services by analysing state-level data using data analytics solutions by the company.

Also read: ‘Robotics, computer vision is the future of Artificial Intelligence’

Socha says the city in Vienna is in its first phase and it is unclear what will come next. “This is phase one and the city of Vienna will direct where to go forward. It is not just the second phase time next,” he said, adding that he expects security and healthcare could be next. “We expected them to go for travel and transportation next, but that did not happen,” he pointed out.

The total size of the Aspern smart city is 2.2 million metre square which includes apartments, offices, business areas, research quarters and school campus. The focus is on smart buildings, smart grid, smart user and smart ICT, which will be at the center of the city.

Disclaimer: The writer is in Las Vegas on the invite of Teradata India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd