Tennessee minors sue Musk’s xAI, alleging Grok generated sexual images of them

The lawsuit ⁠claims xAI failed ⁠to install safeguards to prevent its systems from generating sexual content involving minors. All three plaintiffs ⁠were ‌minors at the time the images were generated.(File Photo)

Three Tennessee plaintiffs, including two minors, sued Elon Musk’s xAI on Monday, alleging that it knowingly designed its Grok image generator to let people create sexually explicit content by using real photos of others.

The lawsuit, filed in the San Jose, California federal court, is seeking class-action status for people in the United States who ⁠were “reasonably ​identifiable” in sexualized images or videos generated by Grok based on real images of themselves.

The artificial intelligence company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

After an outcry ​over ​sexually explicit content generated by the chatbot, ⁠xAI said in January that it had blocked all users from editing images of “real people ‌in revealing clothing” and from generating images of people in revealing clothing in “jurisdictions where it’s illegal.”