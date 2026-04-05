Telegram’s Durov says Russia triggered payment system problem by blocking VPNs

The ministry has issued a notice to Telegram under the Information Technology Act, 2000, asking it to remove pirated content from its platform. (File photo)

Telegram’s billionaire founder, Pavel Durov, said on Saturday that Russia’s attempt to block Virtual Private Networks (VPN) triggered a problem with a domestic payment system, adding that tens of millions of Russians ⁠were ​resisting digital controls.

Russia has repeatedly blocked mobile internet and granted sweeping powers to cut off mass communications while jamming messenger services and VPNs in what diplomats have called a “great crackdown”.

Friday’s technical problem, which Russia ​has ​yet to fully explain, sowed chaos for some ⁠shoppers, forcing the Moscow metro to allow entry without payment through its turnstiles, while a regional zoo had ‌to ask visitors to use cash.