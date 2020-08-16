Telegram adds one-on-one video calling option on Android, iOS

Telegram introduces one-to-one video call (Source: Telegram website)

To mark the seventh year anniversary, Telegram is rolling out a new update, the alpha version of the messaging platform which promises the video call feature. All the Telegram users received this message on August 16.

Like other messaging apps that have introduced the video call feature, Telegram users will be able to just tap on the contact they want to chat face-to-face with and call them. There is also an option to turn your video on or off from the starting of the call. Also, you can switch it on and off during the chat as well.

New features

Telegram also informed that the app will support picture-in-picture mode to help users check and reply to other messages without interrupting the ongoing call. You can also check notifications on other apps and multitask while communicating with someone on the other side.

These calls will also be protected with end-to-end encryption as founder Pavel Durov has always focused on providing security to its users. The users will be able to confirm that the call is encrypted or not by comparing and checking if the four emojis on the screen are matched.

Telegram has also promised group video calls feature in the upcoming months along with other features and improvements to the new dimension of the app. This will also help Telegram enter the market of video conferencing apps which have witnessed a massive jump in the number of users during the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Various enterprises have turned to various video-conferencing apps during this period and it will be interesting to see what new features will Telegram bring to the table in order to compete with the existing apps Zoom, JioMeet, Google Meet, and others.

Telegram has also added several animated versions of the existing emojis in its new update.

