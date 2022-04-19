Telegram update brings custom notifications, auto-delete chat options and more

In its latest update, Telegram has rolled out a series of new features to improve user experience and increase privacy including an auto-delete chat option, improved picture-in-picture settings, and an enhanced Bot configuration. Check out all the new features below.

Custom notification sounds: Telegram now enables users to set custom notification sounds and users can set their own sounds as message tones for a duration of up to five seconds and a size of up to 300 KB. This can be set by heading to Telegram Settings> Notifications and Sounds.

Custom Mute Duration: Users can also set custom mute duration for chats, silencing them for eight hours to two days. Users can either choose ‘Disable Sound’ to receive notifications silently, or one of the Mute options to turn off notifications completely.

As a part of their enhanced privacy settings, the platform will now enable users to set a limited time frame to delete any chat or conversation such as two days, three weeks, four months, and more.

Auto-delete menu in profiles: The latest telegram update also brings a new auto-delete menu in profiles. This menu can be used set up an auto-deleting timer for chats which will automatically delete all the chat contents after a preset time. Timer options include an hour, a day, a week, a month, and more.

Telegram bot development tools: Telegram v8.7.0 also brings support for tools that will help developers create better interfaces for Telegram bots. The bots can now also be programmed to match the user theme in the app.

Other features

Telegram users can now also text each other while viewing their favourite shows or videos, thanks to the picture-in-picture settings. Also, both Android and iOS users will now be able to translate messages from several languages while using the application.

Furthermore, with the new update a new Food emoji has also been launched to make the user interface even more fun and interactive. While forwarding messages to other chats, users will now be able to hide the sender’s name or media captions to forward a message more anonymously.