Telegram Premium now has more than one million subscribers

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov recently said in a blog post that they have surpassed one million Premium subscribers in a span of just five months. While this may be a fraction of the messaging platform’s user base and its total revenue, it is one of the fastest-growing subscription services in the world.

Durov added that, unlike other messaging platforms, Telegram does not show personalised or targeted ads, only promotes messages in public channels and that it is now on a path of financial sustainability. Also, the messaging platform might soon be able to pay for the servers, necessary wages and traffic and develop new features after a year since Telegram started its monetisation.

A few months ago, the messaging app reduced its premium subscription rates from Rs 469 to Rs 179. Telegram developers are constantly rolling out and working on new features like the ability to sign up without a SIM card, a global auto-delete timer option and a timer that can auto-delete chats.