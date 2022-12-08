scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Telegram Premium now has more than one million subscribers

Telegram has more than one million premium subscribers.

TelegramTelegram recently slashed its Premium subscription rates. (File)

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov recently said in a blog post that they have surpassed one million Premium subscribers in a span of just five months. While this may be a fraction of the messaging platform’s user base and its total revenue, it is one of the fastest-growing subscription services in the world.

Durov added that, unlike other messaging platforms, Telegram does not show personalised or targeted ads, only promotes messages in public channels and that it is now on a path of financial sustainability. Also, the messaging platform might soon be able to pay for the servers, necessary wages and traffic and develop new features after a year since Telegram started its monetisation.

A few months ago, the messaging app reduced its premium subscription rates from Rs 469 to Rs 179. Telegram developers are constantly rolling out and working on new features like the ability to sign up without a SIM card, a global auto-delete timer option and a timer that can auto-delete chats.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 08:10:58 pm
Next Story

Artificial intelligence cameras catch traffic violators and send challans in Bengaluru

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close