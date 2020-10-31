Telegram introduces Halloween stickers and four new features for users

FILE PHOTO: Men pose with smartphones in front of a screen showing the Telegram logo in this picture illustration November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Telegram has introduced multiple new features in its new update. The popular messaging platform rolled out features for regular users and for the group and channel admins as well. The new update also contains Halloween stickers which have been made available only for Android users.

Here’s a look at the features in the new update:

Multiple pinned messages

Admins of groups and channels will be able to get the attention of members to important information by dividing the message into a few smaller versions. The feature has also been enabled for personal chats as well. If you want to access it, simply tap on the top right corner of a chat section. You will be able to view all this message on a separate page.

Live Location 2.0

The live location feature already existed on the messaging platform. The new improved version includes an alert with a notification that will be sent to the user whenever he/she comes close to the user. The regular reminders can be changed by the user too whether it is half a kilometre or above. The movement of the user in a particular direction is also shown with the help of a pointed arrow to make navigation easier.

Playlists

Users sending multiple songs in audio format will see that it will automatically get converted into a playlist. Users can also name the playlist whether it is of a different genre/album/movie or they just want to categorise it.

Channel Post Stats

Admins will have more information about how well the messages fared and were shared by the users. They will be able to monitor the data in terms of views, the number of times it was forwarded. Along with this, they will also have the data regarding the list of public channels where the message has been shared by users.

