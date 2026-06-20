Telegram loses bid to overturn India’s temporary blocking of the app

Telegram has lost its legal challenge against a temporary Indian government ban imposed over concerns linked to a medical entrance exam paper leak (Image: Reuters)

Telegram on Friday lost its bid to overturn an Indian government order temporarily banning the messaging app, with a New Delhi court ruling that the government’s actions, aimed at preserving the integrity of a key med school exam, were legal and reasonable.

The ban of the app from June 16 to June 22 has stirred an intense debate ⁠in ​the world’s most populous nation. Free speech rights activists say it has set a worrying precedent that cements government powers to curb the use of any messaging platform whenever it sees fit.

The government put the block in place after the results of the country’s exam for students hoping to get ​into ​medical schools were scrapped last month amid allegations that the question ⁠paper had been leaked.