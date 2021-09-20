scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
Telegram launches new chat themes, interactive emoji and live stream recording, more

Telegram is launching a new update that will bring various new features to the app. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 20, 2021 6:03:32 pm
Telegram is getting eight new chat themes as part of the update

Telegram is launching a new update that will bring various new features to the app. The company will allow users to record livestreams and video chats on the app itself. The instant messaging service is also getting eight new chat themes. Each theme will be offered in a day and night version.

The company is also introducing detailed read receipts in groups. Users will also be getting new interactive emoji with full-screen effects as part of the new update.

Users will now be able to apply Telegram’s new Chat themes to specific private chats to customize their appearance. Each of the new themes will feature gradient message bubbles, animated backgrounds, and unique background patterns that will allow users to organise their chats.

If you want to enable themes on your device, make sure you have updated to the latest version of the app. You can then tap on the chat header box on a chat window, click on the three-dot icon, and select Change Colors to enable themes.

The app is also getting a new set of animated emojis with full-screen effects. The animations and vibrations will play at the same time on the smartphones if the chat window of the user and chat partner is open.

Users will now be able to check if other users in the group have received/ read their message. Group messages will be marked with double-check icon (✓✓) to signify the read receipt status.

As part of an earlier update, Telegram released a feature that allowed the hosts to entertain an endless number of participants when they start a Livestream. Now, as part of the latest update, the app will allow admins to record livestreams and video chats.

