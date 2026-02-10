Telegram faces further restrictions, possible fines as Russian authorities clamp down

In a statement, Roskomnadzor said a number of messaging apps, including Telegram, had not taken action over the past few months to address its complaints against them. (File Photo)

Telegram, an important platform for public and private communications in Russia, will face further restrictions from the authorities because it has failed to correct previous violations, the state communications watchdog said.

The watchdog, Roskomnadzor, began limiting voice and video calls via Telegram last August, when it took similar steps against Meta’s WhatsApp. In a further clampdown on foreign-based ‍tech providers, ⁠it blocked Apple’s video-calling app FaceTime in December.

In a statement on Tuesday, Roskomnadzor said a number of messaging apps, including Telegram, had not taken action over the past few months to address its complaints against them.

“As before, Russian law is not being observed, personal data is not protected, and there are no effective ​measures to counter fraud and the use of the messaging ‌app for criminal and terrorist purposes,” it said.