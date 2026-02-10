Telegram faces further restrictions, possible fines as Russian authorities clamp down

By: Reuters
3 min readFeb 10, 2026 11:16 PM IST
TelegramIn a statement, Roskomnadzor said a number of messaging apps, including Telegram, had not taken action over the past few months to address its complaints against them. (File Photo)
Telegram, an important platform for public and private communications in Russia, will face further restrictions from the authorities because it has failed to correct previous violations, the state communications watchdog said.

The watchdog, Roskomnadzor, began limiting voice and video calls via Telegram last August, when it took similar steps against Meta’s WhatsApp. In a further clampdown on foreign-based ‍tech providers, ⁠it blocked Apple’s video-calling app FaceTime in December.

In a statement on Tuesday, Roskomnadzor said a number of messaging apps, including Telegram, had not taken action over the past few months to address its complaints against them.

“As before, Russian law is not being observed, personal data is not protected, and there are no effective ​measures to counter fraud and the use of the messaging ‌app for criminal and terrorist purposes,” it said.

“Therefore, by decision of the authorized bodies, Roskomnadzor will continue to impose successive restrictions in order to ensure compliance with ​Russian legislation and ensure the protection of citizens.”

MOSCOW RESIDENTS CONCERNED AS TELEGRAM SLOWS

Telegram, founded by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, is used by newsmakers of all kinds – including the Kremlin, courts, media, celebrities and the exiled opposition – to distribute information instantly to a large audience.

Military bloggers say it has also been used extensively by Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine. Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several Muscovites told Reuters in street interviews they had observed the ‌app was working less well.

“I noticed it clearly today. My business is very tied up with it, so that’s bad,” said Roman, a media professional. He said it ‌could cause problems for Russian firms that tend to rely on social networks rather than email to attract new clients.

A young woman, Anna, said: “It’s very bad ‌because all my friends and family use Telegram. I don’t know how I’m going to communicate with them because I don’t want to move to other platforms.”

State news agency ‌RIA reported separately that ‍Telegram was facing ⁠fines of up ​to 64 million roubles ($830,000) in eight upcoming court hearings in connection with alleged failures to remove information required by Russian law. It said bailiffs were ⁠also seeking to collect another 9 million roubles in earlier, unpaid ⁠fines.

Russia has placed curbs on foreign-based apps while rolling out a new state-backed rival called MAX, which people are encouraged to use for access to government services, as well as for messaging. Critics say MAX could be ‌used for surveillance, though state media have denied that.

Russia previously tried and failed to block Telegram in 2018. It has also banned Meta’s Facebook and ‌Instagram, and restricted access to YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet’s Google.

 

