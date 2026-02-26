Tecno reimagines modular phones with ultra-thin magnetic design

The idea of a modular smartphone—one that lets users swap parts as needed—may be getting another chance. Chinese handset maker Tecno has introduced a new concept device ahead of Mobile World Congress 2026, aiming to reimagine how add-on hardware could work on modern Android phones.
The concept, officially called modular magnetic interconnection technology, brings back memories of Project Ara, Google’s ambitious but ultimately cancelled attempt to create a fully customisable smartphone nearly a decade ago. While that project never made it to store shelves, Tecno believes advances in design and wireless connectivity could make modular phones more practical today.
One of the biggest complaints about earlier modular concepts was bulk. Tecno appears determined to avoid that issue. The base phone in its new concept measures just 4.9 mm thick. Even after attaching a 4.5-mm magnetic power bank module, the combined thickness is said to be similar to that of a typical flagship smartphone.
Instead of slide-in parts and visible connectors, Tecno’s approach relies on ultra-thin magnets. Modules snap onto the back of the device and connect wirelessly using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mmWave technologies. Thus, users are not swapping out core components like processors or batteries. Instead, they are adding accessories that extend what the phone can do. The concept leans more towards a smart accessory ecosystem than a fully rebuildable handset.
Tecno is showcasing two versions of the design: the ATOM edition, which features a silver aluminium look with red accents, and the MODA edition, described as more “geek-inspired” in style. The back panel is divided into eight modular zones to guide where accessories attach.
Around 10 modules have been introduced so far. These include an action camera for content creators, a telephoto lens that uses the main display as a viewfinder, and even tools for off-grid communication. The idea is simple: users can carry only the modules they need for the day instead of being limited by fixed hardware.
For now, there is no confirmed release date or pricing. Tecno has described the project as part of its long-term design vision rather than a ready-to-ship product.