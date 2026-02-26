Tecno reimagines modular phones with ultra-thin magnetic design

The idea of a modular smartphone—one that lets users swap parts as needed—may be getting another chance. Chinese handset maker Tecno has introduced a new concept device ahead of Mobile World Congress 2026, aiming to reimagine how add-on hardware could work on modern Android phones.

The concept, officially called modular magnetic interconnection technology, brings back memories of Project Ara, Google’s ambitious but ultimately cancelled attempt to create a fully customisable smartphone nearly a decade ago. While that project never made it to store shelves, Tecno believes advances in design and wireless connectivity could make modular phones more practical today.

A slimmer take on modular design

One of the biggest complaints about earlier modular concepts was bulk. Tecno appears determined to avoid that issue. The base phone in its new concept measures just 4.9 mm thick. Even after attaching a 4.5-mm magnetic power bank module, the combined thickness is said to be similar to that of a typical flagship smartphone.