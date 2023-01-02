scorecardresearch
Tecno Phantom X2 5G launched in India: Check price and specs

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G sports a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

Phatom X2 5G, Phatom X2 5G price, Phatom X2 5G curved displayThe Tecno Phantom X2 5G will be available on Amazon from January 9. (Image Source: Tecno)
Tecno has officially launched the Phantom X2 in India. Similar to the recently launched Realme 10 Pro Plus, the phone comes with a curved display. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, the Phantom X2 boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus.

The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and 360Hz touch sampling rate. On the back, you get a 64MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) backed by a 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the phone houses a 32MP selfie camera with dual flash.

Also Read |Realme to soon resolve the bloatware issue on Realme 10 Pro series

Running on HiOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

On the connectivity front, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and NFC support. Available in two colour options – grey and silver, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G will be launched on January 9 and is available for pre-order from Amazon for Rs 39,999.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 18:20 IST
