Tech News Updates: Google cancels I/O 2020 developers meet over Coronavirus fears

Google I/O 2020 cancelled over Coronavirus fears.

After Chinese companies like Redmi and Realme cancelled their on-ground launch events Google also announced to call off its I/O 2020 developers meet. Google announced that due to fears over wide spreading Coronavirus the scheduled I/O 2020 event will not take place. The event was scheduled to begin on May 12 and continue until May 14.

The company said, “Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.” Google also informed that in the upcoming weeks the company will explore other ways to “evolve Google I/O to best connect with the developer community.”

Separately, the tech giant also informed that all guests who have purchased tickets to I/O 2020 will receive a full refund by March 13 2020. “If you don’t see the credit on your statement by then, please reach out to io@google.com. Guests who have registered for I/O 2020 will not need to enter next year’s drawing and will be automatically granted the option of purchasing an I/O 2021 ticket,” the company noted in an official blog.