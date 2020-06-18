Tech News Today, June 18: More details of affordable OnePlus TVs confirmed

Tech News Today, June 18: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau reveals more details of affordable OnePlus TVs (Image: OnePlus) Tech News Today, June 18: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau reveals more details of affordable OnePlus TVs (Image: OnePlus)

Tech News Today, June 18: New products are launching every day and some more are set to hit the Indian shores very soon. On Wednesday, Oppo finally launched the Find X2 series in the country. The Oppo Find X2 is priced at Rs 64,990 while the company is yet to reveal the price of the higher variant Find X2 Pro. Additionally, we also witnessed the launch of a new mid-range Samsung smartphone — Galaxy A21s that starts at a price of Rs 16,499.

In the upcoming days, we will see OnePlus launch affordable smart TVs in the country. Rumours suggest that the company will launch two new affordable smart TVs in the country on July 2. The base model — likely with a 32-inch screen — will be priced under Rs 20,000, the company confirmed last week via a tweet. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now revealed some more details about the upcoming TVs.

In his latest tweet Lau noted, “I think you all know how much we put into our display technology. So when we decided to make our newest TVs, the approach was clear: we don’t lower our own standards, we raise them for the industry.” Read on to know what all hew revealed in a blogpost published today.