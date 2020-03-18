Technology News March 18 Updates: Google Translate can now transcribe speech

Tech News March 18 Updates: You can now transcribe speech with Google Translate Tech News March 18 Updates: You can now transcribe speech with Google Translate

Tech News March 18 Updates: There’s a lot going on in the technology industry right now due to coronavirus pandemic. Companies are shutting stores due to fears. Apple just announced that all stores outside China will also be shut until further notice.

Meanwhile, several tech conferences have either been cancelled, postponed or moved to online-only. In other news, social media giants such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, and others are battling the spread of misinformation about COVID-19.

Amid all the not-so-good news here’s a piece of information coming from Google about its transcribe app and it’s great news for people who travel a lot.

On Tuesday Google announced that its Translate app can now transcribe speech. So if you’re traveling to a foreign land and don’t know the local language you need not worry anymore as Google is here to help. The company has announced that Transcribe will be rolling out in the next few days with support for any combination of the following eight languages including English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai.

