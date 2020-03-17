Technology News March 17 Updates: Redmi K30 Pro launch date announced

Technology News March 17 Updates: Looking out for the latest news in the world of technology? Well, then you have come to the right place. At indianexpress.com we will update up with everything happening in the world of technology right here.
On Monday, Motorola Razr launched in India at a whopping price of Rs 1,24,999 that is much higher than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Samsung flip phone is much more premium in terms of looks and value it offers when compared to the Motorola Razr. Want to know which of the two foldable phones is better for you? Read our comparison here.

The latest news is coming from Redmi. The company has officially announced the launch date of the K30 Pro. The smartphone will launch on March 24. We could see the phone hit the Indian market later this year. Redmi recently launched the Note 8 series phones in the country. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale in the country today. We will put our review of the Redmi Note 9 Pro today and also update this space. Stay tuned.
Microsoft has announced more technical specifications of its Xbox Series X, the company's upcoming game console. The Xbox Series X will be capable of running 4K graphics at 60 to 120 frames per second. The console also has one terabyte of storage, but it has been upgraded for faster load times. Plus, the console is getting The new console is also getting an upgraded graphics card and processor. Although Microsoft remains mum on the price of Xbox Series X, the company said the console will hit retail shelves during this holiday season. The Xbox Series X will compete against Sony's highly-anticipated PlayStation 5, which is also coming up later this year. Both next-gen consoles are expected to cost over $500.
Vivo's V19 with a focus on a camera is all set to launch on March 26. The company has posted a teaser on Twitter indicating the arrival of its upcoming phone. The teaser indicates a dual-punch hole camera on the front, which could include a 32MP+8MP combination.
The Huawei P40 series phones are launching on March 26. The company is expected to launch three phones under the series including P40, P40 Pro and P40 Premium Edition. With the new P series Huawei wants to redefine smartphone photography experience. The latest teaser shows the upcoming Huawei phone with oval sides quite similar to last year's Vivo Apex with portless design.
Microsoft’s Bing team has launched a web portal to track the spread of the COVID-19. The map can be accessed at bing.com/covid. Similar to other dashboards this one also aggregates data from trusted sources like the World Health Organisation (WHO), the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and keeps people updated about the situation of the coronavirus outbreak. Here's everything you need to know about the dashboard.
Google Verily’s website is official. It determines whether a coronavirus screening test is required for a person living in the US or not. Verily is currently available only in California Bay Area and should eventually roll out to other markets as well. Read more
Motorola Razr launched in India today and it directly competes with Samsung's latest foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip. The Motorola Razr comes with a plastic panel, Snapdragon 710 processor, Android 9 Pie software, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with better and powerful specifications when compared. Despite the less powerful specifications, the Motorola Razr cost way more than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Read here to know which one is better as far as the overall design and specifications are concerned.
Xiaomi launched its first wireless power bank in India today. The 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank is certified by Qi enabling seamless compatibility through its magnetic inductive technology. The power bank provides a 10W wireless charging speed with all Qi compatible devices. The wireless power bank comes with two way 18W fast charging on both USB Type A output port and USB Type C input port. It also enables simultaneous charge on two mobile devices. Mi 10000mAH Wireless Power Bank uses high-quality lithium polymer batteries that ensure longevity and higher standard of safety. The power bank also comes with a non-skid wireless charging surface/pad.
After bringing the WhatsApp Dark mode the messaging app is now rigorously working on improving the chat experience. It has started working rolling out long-awaited self-destructing message feature to Android beta users. It's a phased rollout and could take some time for everyone to receive it. Notably, this feature is only for the individual chats and not groups. Read here to know how it works.
Motorola Razr launched in India with price of Rs 1,24,999. The flip phone will be available in the country on April 2. The phone can be purchased from Flipkart. Motorola has partnered with Citi bank and Reliance Jio to offer several launch offers.
The India version of Motorola Razr is the same as the global variant. The flip phone comes with a big 6.2-inches p-OLED screen and a tiny display on the outside that measures around 2.7-inches. The external screen shows notifications and can perform many more activities. The phone runs Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The flip phone include a main 16MP rear camera and 5MP selfie shooter.
Motorola Razr is finally launching in India. The Motorola Razr India variant will sport the same design and specifications as the global version. The company is talking about the design of the flip phone. With the Razr the company wants to bring nostalgia element to the consumers. The Razr comes with Gorilla Glass protection on the front, the chin includes the fingerprint sensor and speakers, and many more.
Samsung's all-new Galaxy M21 was supposed to launch today at 12 noon but the company has postponed the launch to March 18. The launch event is expected to be livestreamed at Samsung India's official YouTube handle. The device has been confirmed to come with Super AMOLED display, 48MP triple-camera setup at the back, a dew-drop notch at the front to place the selfie camera, and 6000mAh battery.
Samsung has announced that its next-gen foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip will now be available on Amazon starting March 17, 2020. The device will be retailed at Rs 1,09,999 and available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black colour options. The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s proprietary Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG), Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB/256 GB memory combination.
Amid coronavirus outbreak Jack Ma joined Twitter and tweeted about coronavirus test kits and mask donation to the US. In the tweet Ma noted, "The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America." Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey welcomed Ma by retweeting his tweet.
Facebook is rolling out dark mode for desktop users in a phased manner for quite some months now. We finally received the update and feel the design is much cleaner than regular mode which is too white. If you haven't received the update yet you might have to wait for some more time. When you receive the update Facebook will notify you. To enable the option you will need to head over to the Settings menu and turn on the option. The dark mode option can be turned off whenever required.
Google confirmed that it is working on a website that will provide authentic information about widespread coronavirus. The company CEO Sundar Pichai has now confirmed that the site will launch on Monday, March 16. The site will provide up-to-date information about coronavirus education and prevention. The website will be built by Google sister company Verily. For now it will be available only for users living at California’s Bay Area.
