Technology News March 17 Updates: Redmi K30 Pro launch date announced

On Monday, Motorola Razr launched in India at a whopping price of Rs 1,24,999 that is much higher than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Samsung flip phone is much more premium in terms of looks and value it offers when compared to the Motorola Razr. Want to know which of the two foldable phones is better for you? Read our comparison here.

The latest news is coming from Redmi. The company has officially announced the launch date of the K30 Pro. The smartphone will launch on March 24. We could see the phone hit the Indian market later this year. Redmi recently launched the Note 8 series phones in the country. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale in the country today. We will put our review of the Redmi Note 9 Pro today and also update this space. Stay tuned.