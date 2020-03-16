Technology News March 16 Updates: Motorola Razr, Samsung Galaxy M21 India launch today

Technology News March 16 Updates: Motorola Razr coming to India, Samsung Galaxy M21 to join Technology News March 16 Updates: Motorola Razr coming to India, Samsung Galaxy M21 to join

Technology News March 16 Updates: If you’re looking out for the latest news in the world of technology you have come to the right place. At indianexpress.com we have started a daily live news blog where we will put out all that’s happening in the world of technology. The biggest news of today, March 16, is the Motorola Razr India launch. After waiting for months the Motorola Razr is finally launching in the country.

The India version of the phone will be the same as the global variant, meaning it will pack specs like Snapdragon 710 processor. two screens — the main and the small one on the outside, two rear cameras and one 16MP selfie camera. The one information that Motorola has to reveal today is the price. What do you think will be the price of the Motorola Razr in India? Will it be higher than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip? Well, we will need to wait for that. The launch event will begin at 12:30PM and will be online-only due to coronavirus. Watch the Motorola Razr launch livestream below.

Samsung is also gearing up to launch the successor to the Galaxy M20 aka Galaxy M21 in India today. The official teasers suggest Galaxy M31 like design, three rear cameras inside a rectangular module, waterdrop notch on the front, sAMOLED screen, and more. The price and specifications will be revealed at 12noon today via a soft launch. What do you think will be the price of the smartphone?