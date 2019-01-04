Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks, Redmi to be a separate brand

In today’s live blog of all the big events from the world of technology, we take a look at the new leaks around Samsung Galaxy S10. One image gives us a clear look at the Galaxy S10, which could have a flat-screened device, while another report talks of five models. The Galaxy S10 could have a 5G variant as well, with four cameras at the back instead of three cameras like on the Galaxy S10 Plus.

It also looks like Xiaomi’s Redmi phones could be a separate brand on their own, which is not surprising given how Redmi dominates sales for the Chinese player, especially in the Indian market. Apple’s iPhones are set to be pulled off stores in Germany thanks to the Qualcomm patent battle, according to reports. Meanwhile, January will also see a partial solar eclipse and total lunar eclipse.