Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks, Redmi to be a separate brand

In today’s live blog of all the big events from the world of technology, we take a look at the new leaks around Samsung Galaxy S10. One image gives us a clear look at the Galaxy S10, which could have a flat-screened device, while another report talks of five models. The Galaxy S10 could have a 5G variant as well, with four cameras at the back instead of three cameras like on the Galaxy S10 Plus.
Read our Tech live blog for January 3
It also looks like Xiaomi’s Redmi phones could be a separate brand on their own, which is not surprising given how Redmi dominates sales for the Chinese player, especially in the Indian market. Apple’s iPhones are set to be pulled off stores in Germany thanks to the Qualcomm patent battle, according to reports. Meanwhile, January will also see a partial solar eclipse and total lunar eclipse.
Apple getting ready to remove some iPhone models in German stores
Apple is getting to remove some iPhone models from retail stores in Germany after a court ordering in the ongoing battle with Qualcomm. The chipmaker has also taken steps to enforce the court order banning the sale of some iPhone models in Germany, and posted bonds of 1.34 billion euros ($1.52 billion) as part of a legal requirement. Apple was seen as infringing on Qualcomm patents b the court. China has similarly ruled against Apple.
According to Reuters, Apple had earlier said it would pull iPhone 7 and 8 models from its 15 retail stores in Germany when the order came into force. That order took effect when Qualcomm posted the bonds. Read more from the Reuters report here.
Xiaomi will make Redmi a separate brand
It looks like Redmi will become a standalone brand. This was confirmed by Xiaomi CEO and co-founder Lei Jun on China's Weibo platform. He said that the Redmi brand will focus on the ultimate price/performance ratio, whereas Xiaomi to focus on mid-to-high-end and new retail. The difference between Mi and Redmi phones is about to get clearer. For Xiaomi, Redmi phones have been driving the volume, especially in India, where the Mi flagship brand has not really taken off.
Jun also made it clear that all Redmi-branded smartphones will be sold on online channels. Xiaomi also operates Poco, a sub-brand it created last year to take on OnePlus. The news comes as Xiaomi is getting ready to announce a new Redmi Pro 2 phone with a 48MP rear camera. Read more here.
Samsung Galaxy S10 to have five models
Another report on Techtastic from Netherlands has given out detailed specifications of the new Galaxy S10 series. The report says there will be five models of the Galaxy S10. Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. Then there will be a Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Bolt. The 5G and Bolt variant will come with dual front cameras and four cameras at the back. Both will support 5G and have a 6.7-inches 2K SAMOLED display. However, the Bolt variant will have a ceramic back, in contrast to the Galaxy S10 5G, which will have a glass back. The report also says that the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a flat display. The Galaxy S10 Plus will have triple cameras at the back and a 6.4-inch display with triple cameras.
Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks
Samsung Galaxy S10 has been revealed in a new image by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The image shows a flat-screened display with an edge-to-edge design and hole for the front camera. It also appears that the device will come with the ability to wirelessly charge other devices like wearables, according to Blass' tweet.