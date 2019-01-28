Technology News Live updates: Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 launch, Surface Pro 6 in India

Technology News Live updates: In this week’s technology live blog we look at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 phones, which will be India first devices, exclusive to the online space and aimed at the millennials. The Galaxy M10 and M20 will be launched at 6 pm tonight. The Surface Pro 6 and Surface laptop 2 have been officially launched for India as well.
The JioPhone now has a JioRail app as well. Realme has launched a Realme C1 2019 variant with more storage as well. Vodafone has revamped some of its prepaid plans to offer 1.6GB data and one plan now has a 84 days validity as well.
Realme C1 gets a storage upgrade
Realme has launched two new variants of the Realme C1 in India with more storage. The phone will be available in 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB variants for Rs 7499 and Rs 8499 on Flipkart. The rest of the specifications are the same as the original phone. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with a 4230mAh battery on board. Read more here.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India
Microsoft has officially launched its Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 in India. The Surface Pro 6 is the hybrid tablet with a detachable keyboard, while the Surface Book 2 is more of a traditional notebook with a touchscreen. The new Surface Pro 6 comes with Intel’s 8th generation Core processor and starts at Rs 83,999 for the model with an 8th generation Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The top-end model all the way goes up to Rs 176,999.
The Surface Laptop 2 also comes with Intel’s 8th Core processors. It starts at Rs 91,999 with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. Read more details here.
Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 livestream details
Samsung is hosting the livestream for its Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 launch on Samsung India and Samsung Bharat Newsrooms websites. The respective links are https://news.samsung.com/in/ and https://news.samsung.com/bharat/. Samsung Galaxy M10 could be priced under Rs 8,000, while the Galaxy M20 will be priced under Rs 12,000, according to some leaks. The phones are expected to come with a new Infinity V notch. The Galaxy M20 could have a 5000 mAh battery. Both phones will have a dual-rear camera. Read more here.