Technology News Live updates: Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 launch, Surface Pro 6 in India

Technology News Live updates: In this week’s technology live blog we look at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 phones, which will be India first devices, exclusive to the online space and aimed at the millennials. The Galaxy M10 and M20 will be launched at 6 pm tonight. The Surface Pro 6 and Surface laptop 2 have been officially launched for India as well.

The JioPhone now has a JioRail app as well. Realme has launched a Realme C1 2019 variant with more storage as well. Vodafone has revamped some of its prepaid plans to offer 1.6GB data and one plan now has a 84 days validity as well.