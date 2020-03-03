Tech News: OnePlus to announce a “special” project today; here’s what it could be

OnePlus to announce “special” project today. (Image: OnePlus) OnePlus to announce “special” project today. (Image: OnePlus)

After keeping silent for a while OnePlus finally prepares to announce a “special” project” today. Last week the Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will reveal details of something it has been working on for a long time on March 3. No, it’s not what you’re thinking. It isn’t the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus has confirmed that today’s announcement isn’t about a smartphone or commercial product. So, what could it be? Is it yet another concept phone? Well, we will need to wait for the company to confirm specific details of the project later in the day.

Ahead of the announcement though OnePlus released some official teasers around the “project” and all of them hint at a new camera technology. The teaser posters and video show internals of a camera system. It is likely that OnePlus might announce more details on the “invisible” camera technology that it used on the Concept One. During Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2020 OnePlus announced a concept phone called OnePlus Concept One.

Soon after the Concept One was announced OnePlus said that the hiding camera technology will be used in future OnePlus phones.

Another special feature of the Concept One besides the hiding camera system is its design. The company partnered with McLaren to design the concept phone and it is inspired by McLaren’s 720S Spider sports car. Notably, one of the teasers of the “special project” show Concept One like design.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also revealed via a tweet on Monday that the announcement today will be around “Snow” and “5G”. Does this mean the company will also reveal details about its future 5G phones? Possibly.

We will update this space when OnePlus officially announces the “special” project. Stay tuned.