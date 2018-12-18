Technology News LIVE Updates: PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update, Micromax Infinity N11, N12 India launch and Walt Mossberg quitting Facebook

Technology News LIVE Updates: PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update, Micromax Infinity N11, N12 India launch and Walt Mossberg quitting Facebookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/technology-news-live-updates-micromax-infinity-n11-n12-india-launch-flipkart-sale-whatsapp-pip-for-android-5498720/
Technology News LIVE Updates: The is a lot of tech news to follow today. Flipkart’s special Nokia and Samsung phones sale is on till December 19, while Coolpad has announced a comeback to India with three new smartphones under its Mega series. WhatsApp meanwhile gets PiP mode in Android but Walt Mossberg has decided to quit all Facebook properties. Then Micromax is making some noise with its new Infinity N12 and N11 smartphones in its budget Infinity series.
Samsung Galaxy S10, which is one of the most anticipated flagships of 2019 has been leaked again online and is said to feature triple rear cameras. More technology news this week include iOS 12.1.2 update for Apple iPhones to fix eSIM as well as activation bugs and Android 9.0 Pie for Xiaomi Mi A2. Here’s all you need to know in the world of tech today.
Now, control TTK Prestige’s kitchen hood with gestures
TTK Prestige’s new motion sensor kitchen hood can be controlled with motion of a hand, thanks to its gesture control feature. The user can wave left to right to switch it on or continue waving right to regulate its speed level. Waving right to left will switch the hood off. The price starts at Rs 20,995 for 90csm variant.
Whoa! Walt Mossberg logs out of Facebook
Walt Mossberg, the big daddy of tech journalism, has decided to quit Facebook. In a series of tweets, he said "his own values and the policies and actions of Facebook have diverged to the point where I’m no longer comfortable there". He said he is also quitting Instagram and Messenger, while he will continue to be on Twitter. Read more here.
1/ Some personal news: I've decided to quit Facebook around the end of the year. I am doing this - after being on Facebook for nearly 12 years - because my own values and the policies and actions of Facebook have diverged to the point where I’m no longer comfortable there.
PUBG Mobile 0.10.0: Here's what's new
PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 has been rolled out, which brings with it features like Vikendi snow map, support for Arabic language, ability to report suspicious behaviour, and more. The Android update, around 1.6GB in size can be downloaded for Google Play Store. It is available for iOS users as well on Apple App Store. Read more here.
Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio: Prepaid plans under Rs 200 with 1.5GB daily data
Airtel and Vodafone have recently revamped their Rs 199 prepaid recharge plans to offer 1.5GB daily data, instead of 1.4GB data per day previously. In comparison, Reliance Jio has a Rs 149 prepaid plan that gives users 1.5GB daily data. Other benefits include free SMS as well as unlimited calls. Read more here.
Flipkart sale: Discounts on Galaxy S9 , Note 9, etc
Flipkart is hosting yet another sale on smartphones, though this time there are special offers on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S9 , the Galaxy Note 9, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus. With the Galaxy Note 9, Flipkart is offering exchange discount up to Rs Rs 23,900, though the price is Rs 67,900 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Galaxy S9 Plus is retailing at Rs 52,900 on Flipkart for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.
The Nokia 5.1 Plus is priced at Rs 9,999 during the sale, while the Nokia 6.1 Plus will cost Rs 14,999. Read more here.
Micromax Infinity N11, N12 launch: Price in India, specs, sale date
Micromax Informatics has launched Infinity N12 and N11 smartphones in India. The Infinity N11 will cost Rs 8,999, while N12 is priced at Rs 9,999. Both the smartphones have HD resolution display and dual rear cameras with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The devices come with 4,000mAh battery. Micromax Infinity N12 and N11 will only be available offline. Read more here.
WhatsApp for Android has been updated with picture-in-picture mode that lets users watch videos from third-party apps within WhatsApp. Samsung Galaxy S10+ will triple rear cameras and not four cameras at the back, as per a report by PhoneArena.
During the Flipkart sale, smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus will ne available with offers. Apple has released iOS 12.1.2 update to fix a bug related to eSIM activation on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.
Coolpad to make a comeback in India with three new phones
Coolpad is set to make a comeback in India with three new smartphones on December 20. The offline exclusive smartphones will be launched under the company's Mega series.
One Hyderabad school, three top global CEOs
