Tech News Live Updates: Amazon Summer sale deals on mobiles, OnePlus 7 Pro image render leakshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/technology-news-live-updates-may-3-5708389/
Tech News Live Updates: Amazon Summer sale deals on mobiles, OnePlus 7 Pro image render leaks
Tech News Today Live Updates: Amazon Summer sale will be held from May 4 to May 7 with up to 40 per cent off on mobiles including Rs 9,000 off on OnePlus 6T. OnePlus 7 Pro has also been leaked in image renders.
In today’s technology news, Amazon is hosting its Summer sale with deals on several products including smartphones. The sale will be held from May 4 to May 7 during which SBI credit and debit card users can avail 10 per cent instant discount. Amazon Prime members get early access to deals, starting 12 noon on May 3.
Smartphones will get up to 40 per cent off. OnePlus 6T will be available with Rs 9,000 off, while Apple iPhone models including iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 6s will get up to Rs 29,900 off. More smartphone deals include Rs 1,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M20, up to Rs 8,000 off on Honor smartphones, up to Rs 17,000 off on vivo smartphones. In addition, Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 flash sales will be hosted daily during the sale at 12 pm and 3 pm respectively.
Live Blog
Technology News Live Updates: Amazon Summer sale from May 4 with up to 40% off on mobiles, OnePlus 7 Pro image render leaks, and more
Xiaomi smartphones will also get deals during the sale. Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 smartphones, which were launched earlier this month will be available via flash sale every day at 12 pm and 3 pm respectively. Redmi Y3 price starts at Rs 9,999, while Redmi 7 is priced starting at Rs 7,999.
People purchasing Redmi 6A with Amazon Pay balance will get Rs 500 cashback. Mi A2 both the storage models will get a price drop of Rs 1,000 in addition to Rs 1,000 cashback if users exchange an old smartphone for Mi A2.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 will also get discounts. Both the storage models of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available with Rs 2,000 discount. Read full offers on Xiaomi smartphones here.
The 8GB RAM+256GB storage model of OnePlus 6T will be available at a price of Rs 31,499 with up to Rs 9,000 off during the sale. This also includes Rs 1,500 instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards. OnePlus 6T is the company's last year flagship, which comes with a notched display, in-display fingerprint sensor, 16MP front camera, and a Snapdragon 845 processor. Read our full review of OnePlus 6T here.
Meanwhile, OnePlus 7 Pro image renders in grey and blue colour options have been leaked online ahead of May 14 launch. OnePlus 7 Pro will launch alongside the standard variant OnePlus 7. The company itself, in official teasers, has revealed that OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup and pop-up selfie camera.
The latest image renders, posted on Twitter by tipster Ishan Agarwal, reveal a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup and an all-screen display with curved edges. The blue colour option has a hue design, which is darker at the top, while the rest is a new shade of blue.
Xiaomi smartphones will also get deals during the sale. Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 smartphones, which were launched earlier this month will be available via flash sale every day at 12 pm and 3 pm respectively. Redmi Y3 price starts at Rs 9,999, while Redmi 7 is priced starting at Rs 7,999.
People purchasing Redmi 6A with Amazon Pay balance will get Rs 500 cashback. Mi A2 both the storage models will get a price drop of Rs 1,000 in addition to Rs 1,000 cashback if users exchange an old smartphone for Mi A2.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 will also get discounts. Both the storage models of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available with Rs 2,000 discount. Read full offers on Xiaomi smartphones here.
The 8GB RAM+256GB storage model of OnePlus 6T will be available at a price of Rs 31,499 with up to Rs 9,000 off during the sale. This also includes Rs 1,500 instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards. OnePlus 6T is the company's last year flagship, which comes with a notched display, in-display fingerprint sensor, 16MP front camera, and a Snapdragon 845 processor. Read our full review of OnePlus 6T here.