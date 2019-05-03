Tech News Live Updates: Amazon Summer sale deals on mobiles, OnePlus 7 Pro image render leaks

In today’s technology news, Amazon is hosting its Summer sale with deals on several products including smartphones. The sale will be held from May 4 to May 7 during which SBI credit and debit card users can avail 10 per cent instant discount. Amazon Prime members get early access to deals, starting 12 noon on May 3.

Smartphones will get up to 40 per cent off. OnePlus 6T will be available with Rs 9,000 off, while Apple iPhone models including iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 6s will get up to Rs 29,900 off. More smartphone deals include Rs 1,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M20, up to Rs 8,000 off on Honor smartphones, up to Rs 17,000 off on vivo smartphones. In addition, Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 flash sales will be hosted daily during the sale at 12 pm and 3 pm respectively.