Technology News LIVE Updates: Honor 10 Lite launched, Galaxy M to be Amazon exclusive

Technology News LIVE Updates: Honor 10 Lite has launched in India, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 is officially on sale, while the Galaxy M series will be Amazon exclusive in Inid

Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung’s new Galaxy M-series is said to make its global debut in India on January 28.

In today’s live updates in the technology world, we take a closer look at Samsung’s upcoming big launch of Galaxy M-series. Samsung Galaxy M series with new Infinity V notch design, expected to launch in India on January 28 is seen as a competitor to Xiaomi’s Redmi series smartphones.  The series could have three smartphones – Galaxy M10, M20, and M30. The phones will be exclusive to Amazon and the e-commerce site already has a ‘notify me’ page live.

Meanwhile, the mid-budget Honor 10 Lite with Kirin 710 processor and waterdrop-style notch has been unveiled in India. The price starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 64GB storage model with 4GB RAM. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost Rs 17,999. The Flipkart exclusive device will go on sale from January 20.

Honor 10 Lite: Price in India, specifications

Honor 10 Lite will cost Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and the 6GB RAM and 128GB version will cost Rs 17,999. Honor's new phone is Flipkart exclusive, with sales starting January 20. Honor V20 has a 6.21-inch FullView FHD+ display, Kirin 710 processor, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual camera setup on the back with 13MP + 2MP combination. The front camera is 24MP. Batter on the Honor 10 Lite is 3,400mAh and it runs EMUI 9.1, based on Android 9 Pie. Read more here.

