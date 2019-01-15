Technology News LIVE Updates: Honor 10 Lite launched, Galaxy M to be Amazon exclusive

In today’s live updates in the technology world, we take a closer look at Samsung’s upcoming big launch of Galaxy M-series. Samsung Galaxy M series with new Infinity V notch design, expected to launch in India on January 28 is seen as a competitor to Xiaomi’s Redmi series smartphones. The series could have three smartphones – Galaxy M10, M20, and M30. The phones will be exclusive to Amazon and the e-commerce site already has a ‘notify me’ page live.

Meanwhile, the mid-budget Honor 10 Lite with Kirin 710 processor and waterdrop-style notch has been unveiled in India. The price starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 64GB storage model with 4GB RAM. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost Rs 17,999. The Flipkart exclusive device will go on sale from January 20.